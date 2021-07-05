More Passengers Onboard Virgin Flight From Gold Coast To Sydney Test Positive To COVID-19

A member of the flight crew on board the Virgin flight travelling from the Gold Coast to Sydney on June 26 has returned a positive COVID-19 result today with fears there could be more cases to come.

NSW Health says those on board Virgin flight VA524 are considered close contacts. The latest health alert comes as the Gold Coast and South East Queensland exit the snap three-day lockdown Monday but Queenslanders are not out of the woods yet.

Masks are required outdoors for the next two weeks in the state with Queensland’s Health Minister Yvette D’ath urging the public to be more vigilant.

“Having the mask hooked around your ears and wearing it under your chin is not wearing a mask. That is not gonna help you. It is not going to keep you safe and it is not going to keep other people safe so please make sure you’re wearing your mask properly.” - Yvette D'ath

Four more local COVID-19 cases were recorded in Queensland on Monday. All are linked to existing cases and are the ALPHA variant. Annastacia Palaszczuk has made a statement on the issue.

“We do not believe that the DELTA variant is circulating in our community which is excellent news and it’s now two weeks since the Portuguese restaurant outbreak so it’s all systems go, we’re feeling pretty good at where we are at the moment.” - Annastacia Palaszczuk

Meanwhile, the State’s Opposition leader David Crisafulli has criticised the State’s plan NOT to provide financial assistance to small businesses during lockdowns lasting less than a week.

“That’s just leaving businesses on their own floundering. I just don’t understand that. At the moment they’ve never needed certainty more than ever and we hear it will be some time before we can rule lockdowns out.” - David Crisafulli

