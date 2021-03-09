More Members Of Little Mix Announce They're Set To Go Solo

Fans were shocked with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson announced she was leaving the band... but were then just as happy when she started to tease her own solo projects.

While the band, now made up of trio Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade assured their fans they weren't going anywhere and would indeed have new music for them soon, it seems as though one of the girls has also been planning a solo venture.

Leigh-Anne announced overnight that she had signed with TaP Music for all of her solo projects when it comes to music, TV and film.

The singer then had to take to her social media pages to let her fans know that she wasn't leaving the band, this was just for her solo projects that she's got planned.

Sounds like she's got a LOT in-store for us and we cannot wait!

Now, about that new Little Mix track?

