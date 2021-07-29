More Gold From Swim Stars As Stubblety-Cook Claims Olympic Record

22-year-old Zac Stubblety-Cook has continued Australia's domination in the swimming events at Tokyo, storming home to win the men's 200m breaststroke.

Achieving the feat in style, Stubblety-Cook swam an Olympic record while overtaking Arno Kamminga from the Netherlands.

Finding himself third at the final turn, the youngster reeled in the leader in the final 25m to become Olympic champion.

It marks Australia's fifth Gold from the pool events, boosting the total medal tally to 17 through the first five and a half days.

2016 Olympic hero Kyle Chalmers attempted to defend his title, narrowly finishing second by 0.06seconds to American star Caeleb Dressel.

Chalmers adds the silver medal to his collection, in a swim to be super proud of considering it was a personal best - even faster than when he claimed gold.

On Thursday evening, the penultimate finals will occur with several Aussies in action.

Teaming up with the relay squad, Chalmers won Gold on day five alongside Alexander Graham, Zac Incerti and Thomas Neill.

