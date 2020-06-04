More Glee Cast Members Have Hit Back at Lea Michele

It's heating up!

Article heading image for More Glee Cast Members Have Hit Back at Lea Michele

At this stage, it looks like it's Lea Michele V The Glee Cast.

Earlier this week Lea Michele tweeted this:

Which has caused an absolute sh*tstorm in the Glee community.

Sammie Ware who played Jane Hayward in season 6 of Glee responded with this:

It hasn’t stopped there, HelloFresh has dropped Lea Michele as a face of the meal kits, and a number of famous faces from Glee have spoken about their experiences with Michele.

Hear it all here:

