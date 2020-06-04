More Glee Cast Members Have Hit Back at Lea Michele
It's heating up!
At this stage, it looks like it's Lea Michele V The Glee Cast.
Earlier this week Lea Michele tweeted this:
Which has caused an absolute sh*tstorm in the Glee community.
Sammie Ware who played Jane Hayward in season 6 of Glee responded with this:
It hasn’t stopped there, HelloFresh has dropped Lea Michele as a face of the meal kits, and a number of famous faces from Glee have spoken about their experiences with Michele.
Hear it all here:
