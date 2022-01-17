More Events Cancelled Due To Covid Despite Cases Settling

Tasmania's cases stabalise as the state recorded 1,037 new infections on Monday.

The new infections were detected from 727 at-home RATs and 310 PCR swabs collected from state-run hubs.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

The state's total number of active cases is now 6.365, with 21 people in hospital and one patient is in ICU.

7 patients are being treated specifically for Covid, while 14 patients with Covid are in hospital for unrelated conditions.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 372 under observation through the remote service, while 37 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

Meanwhile, another music event has taken a Covid hit, with Live at the Wharf suspending performances due to the current outbreak.

“We have real concerns for the health and safety of our patrons. We hope to return on February 4 but will monitor the situation,” Live at the Wharf said.

It comes as the state government has announced additional funding for events with the Event Ready Grant Program.

Unfortunately, too late for some, the program encourages Tasmanian event organisers to apply for funding of up to $5000 to support Covid associated costs.

Events Minister Sarah Courtney said despite the obvious challenges, it’s time to look towards the future.

"We do have these $5000 grants available, and we will continue to work with [events] so that they can be viable," she said.

"We'll continue to work with events, but ultimately an event is a decision for [organisers]."

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.