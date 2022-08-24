More Disruptions Imposed On Sydney Commuters Amid Second Day Of Rail Strike Action

Disruption to Sydney’s rail network continues with a second day of strike action causing major delays across inner city and suburban lines.

Thousands of commuters on Thursday will face more cancellations and delays as Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) members walk off the job to attend a six-hour stop-work meeting in the city.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

It follows a chaotic Tuesday which saw Sydney’s T1, T7 and T9 lines impacted and the T5 line prevented from operating.

The state employee relations minister, Damien Tudehope, on Wednesday said an agreement was close to being reached, urging the rail union to call off Thursday’s strike action.

“There is a deed ready to be signed by everyone,” he said. “We would expect the unions now to abandon the industrial activity … where they have held the commuters of Sydney to ransom over a long period of time.”

However, with the deed not yet been signed by either party, the RTBU NSW secretary, Alex Claassens, said the government was aware it was too late to call off Thursday’s planned strike action.

“Now that a deed has finally been received, we will go through our usual democratic processes and discuss the situation with our elected delegates.

“The government knows that it has given us this new deed far too late for any actions planned for tomorrow," Claassens said.

The long-running dispute between the NSW government and the RTBU is over safety issues concerning a fleet of Korean-built new intercity trains.

The union is expected to make a statement on Thursday morning.

Meantime, commuters will need to prepare for limited additional services during peak periods on the T1, T2, T3, T4, T8 and Intercity, including the Central Coast and Newcastle line.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr