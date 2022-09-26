More Assistance To Help Schools Crack Down On Student Behaviour

The New South Wales Government will appoint a chief behaviour adviser to assist state, independent and Catholic schools to deal with worsening student conduct.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said a “radical move” was needed to address students’ behaviour following “unacceptable” racist, misogynistic, and anti-Semitic messages were revealed from a group chat with students across three schools.

The adviser will work with schools and provide advice to parents and guardians on the most effective ways to support their children and reinforce behavioural approaches implemented at school.

“We want our students to succeed by providing them with the best education from the best teachers, but that simply can’t happen if students don’t also strive to put their best foot forward when it comes to behaviour at school,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Teachers across school sectors have told us they want greater support for dealing with disruptive students and that’s why we’re introducing the role of NSW chief behaviour adviser to lead on best practice for improving and maintaining respectful student behaviour.”

The global search to fill the role will begin next month, and the appointment will be confirmed by the commencement of the 2023 school year.

