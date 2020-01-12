More Artists To Be Announced For Fire Fight Australia Concert!

This morning, TEG and Ticketek announced an all-star lineup  for the bushfire benefit concert, Fire Fight Australia, headlined by Queen + Adam Lambert next month!

Joining them are fellow international legends Alice Cooper and k.d lang, as well as homegrown stars like Olivia Newton-John, John Farnham, Tina Arena, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian and many many more. Plus, the gig will be hosted by comedian Celeste Barber!

Now, Geoff Jones, the Chief Executive Officer of TEG, has explained how the concert came to be and confirmed more artists will be announced soon.

