Moranbah Miner Suffers From On Site Head Injury

A miner has been injured at a Central Queensland mine site after being struck in the head with a steel bar.

Emergency Services were called out to the Moranbah North mine site yesterday to attend to a man with a head injury.

An RACQ helicopter was sent out to transport the man to hospital.

An Anglo American spokesperson released a statement to the public stating they would be further investigating the incident.

“We confirm a colleague was injured while undertaking maintenance activities at Moranbah North Mine,” she said.

“Our site team and emergency services are responding to ensure our colleague receives the appropriate medical treatment.

“Our priority remains the safety of our people and this incident will be fully investigated.”

The man is now believed to be in stable condition.

