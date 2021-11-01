Moon Conspiracy Theorists Are Going To Love Halle Berry's New Movie

If you've ever looked up at the moon and thought something isn't right, then the new future smash hit (no pun intended) 'Moonfall' is a move that is going to be RIGHT up your ally!

Starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Donald Sutherland, and directed by Roland Emmerich, this film follows every conspiracy you've ever heard about the moon... and then some!

"A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut

Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believe her. The unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space only to find out that our moon is not what we think it is..."

The film hits cinemas on February 3rd, 2022.

