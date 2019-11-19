Monsters Inc Inspired Thick Shakes Are Now A Thing In Adelaide

Legit what dreams are made of!

Article heading image for Monsters Inc Inspired Thick Shakes Are Now A Thing In Adelaide

50SIXONE

These insta-ready thick shakes literally scream all things summer!

Cafe 50SIXONE has gone above and beyond with their latest instagrammable creations with these Mike and Sulley inspired thick shakes.

Post

The ‘Mike’ shake is mint flavoured with a zeppole, candy necklace and mint ice cream while the ‘Sulley’ shake is bubblegum flavoured with a sprinkled strawberry donut, nerds rope, pretzel horns, Persian fairy floss and bubblegum ice cream finished with candy sour worms.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking to satisfy your childhood sweet tooth or cool off in the heat, we have got you sorted!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

Eve Swain

19 November 2019

Article by:

Eve Swain

50SIXONE
thickshakes
Monsters Inc
Listen Live!
50SIXONE
thickshakes
Monsters Inc
50SIXONE
thickshakes
Monsters Inc
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs