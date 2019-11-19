Monsters Inc Inspired Thick Shakes Are Now A Thing In Adelaide

These insta-ready thick shakes literally scream all things summer!

Cafe 50SIXONE has gone above and beyond with their latest instagrammable creations with these Mike and Sulley inspired thick shakes.

The ‘Mike’ shake is mint flavoured with a zeppole, candy necklace and mint ice cream while the ‘Sulley’ shake is bubblegum flavoured with a sprinkled strawberry donut, nerds rope, pretzel horns, Persian fairy floss and bubblegum ice cream finished with candy sour worms.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking to satisfy your childhood sweet tooth or cool off in the heat, we have got you sorted!

