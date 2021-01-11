Money-Saving Tips For Parents Facing Back To School Costs

Another school year is right around the corner and for many of us, the financial strain is heavily felt.

But did you know every state and territory in Australia offers different financial assistance you might be eligible for? Everything from subsidised travel to activities vouchers!

Take a listen as financial expert Effie Zahos, Editor-at-Large at Canstar, gives her money-saving tips below: 

