Monday Dubbed "Picnic Day" As Fully Vaccinated Gain A New Freedom

Respite from lockdown fatigue

Coogee Beach on Sunday. Getty Images

Fully vaccinated Australians can enjoy a new sense of freedom from Monday 12:01am, with up to five fully vaccinated adults outside the LGAs of concern allowed to gather outdoors within five kilometres of their home. 

Sydneysiders couldn’t wait to taste their new freedoms flocking in the thousands to beaches as temperatures reached 30 degrees yesterday. 

Councils were forced to close Woollahra’s Camp Cove and Red Leaf Beach in Double Bay whilst NSW Health authorities say as so long as people are keeping away from each other, outdoors is the safest place people can be. 

As we've been warned we'll be seeing the NSW outbreak's peak in hospitalisations and daily covid cases, social media has lit up with people expressing their concerns the ease in restrictions will backfire. 

Hit News Team

13 September 2021

