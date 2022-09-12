Molly Poppinz Reveals The Detail Fans Missed In Her Final Runway On Drag Race

She's the latest queen to sashay away from the Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and now Molly Poppinz has dropped all of the goss on her time on the show.

That includes the detail from her outfit that was totally missed in her final runway!

Listen to the full chat below!

Catch the finale episode of the Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under this Saturday only on Stan!

