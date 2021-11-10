Moderna Vaccine Trial Approved For Younger Kids

In breaking news, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to be trialled for use in young children aged 6 to 11 years of age.

Moderna Australia has submitted data about its use in younger children aged 6 to 11 which the TGA is assessing.

In a public statement the TGA said, "In making its decision to grant Moderna a provisional determination, the TGA considered evidence of a plan to submit comprehensive clinical data in relation to use in children. The TGA also considered infections in children and the impacts of COVID-19 in relation to children's participation in school and sporting activities. Moderna Australia has now submitted data for provisional approval and the TGA is assessing the use of SPIKEVAX in children 6 to 11 years old."

Moderna has also applied to use the jab for booster doses.

If approved, Moderna will be the first vaccine in Australia available for children under the age of 12.

Further information on the vaccine rollout is available on the Department of Health's website.

