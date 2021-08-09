Australia's medical regulator has provisionally approved the Moderna Covid Vaccine for Australian’s over the age of 18.

10 million doses have been secured nationwide, with the first million to arrive in September.

Moderna Vaccine Approved and Arriving in September

The Therapeutic Goods Administration’s Professor John Skerrit has told the ABC it's effectiveness is impressive.

“Some of the studies have followed its effectiveness six months out have shown that there’s no real significant decline, and so six months out 93% protection from catching covid and just, if not more important 98-100% effective from hospitalisation and death.”

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett has told Nine it's very much like Pfizer and it has a four-week gap between doses.

“It has the same profile for efficacy and safety, which is fantastic. So it will be good to include that in our appointment list.”

15 million doses will arrive in early 2022 which will be used as a booster shot.

The introduction of Moderna into Australia’s vaccine rollout is aimed to help get 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.