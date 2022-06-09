Moderna's New Booster Could Be 'Turning Point' In COVID fight

Moderna's new booster is being hailed as the 'turning point' in the fight against COVID.

The U.S. pharmaceutical giant announced on Wednesday that its new bivalent Covid vaccine booster is more effective against several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the highly transmissible Omicron.

A bivalent vaccine is when multiple antigens are targeted in one shot, like the current annual flu vaccines which are “quadrivalent,” meaning they attack four flu strains with one jab.

The updated booster contains Moderna's original vaccine, and a vaccine candidate that targets the Omicron variant.

Preliminary study results from Moderna's latest trials show people given the combination shot experienced a higher boost in omicron-fighting antibodies than what a fourth dose of the original vaccine would offer.

"We believe strongly that this data supports an update of the vaccine," Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna's president, said.

Dr Hoge said the company will submit its preliminary data and analysis to regulators "as quickly as possible".

"These are very important data. It's an important announcement. And I think it has the potential to be a real turning point in this latter part second half of the pandemic," Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton told ABC News.

"Given the magnitude of effect — that seven-fold increase in antibody levels — we could for the first time, be at a vaccine that is truly effective with once yearly dosing because we know those antibody levels will decay." - Dr Burton

The US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers are due to meet June 28 to discuss whether coronavirus vaccine compositions should be modified for the remainder of 2022.

