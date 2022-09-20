Model Claims She Had A Year Long Affair With Adam Levine

In some disturbing news today, model Sumner Stroh has spoken out on social media, revealing she had a year long affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Sumner had screenshots of her interactions with Adam in the video uploaded to TikTok, detailing that he even told her he was going to call his unborn child after her.

Adam hasn't official responded to the accusations, but you can watch Sumner's video below...

Sumner revealed in the video the reason she came forward was one of her 'friends' tried to sell the screenshots's she sent them to a tabloid.

We really hope the pair can discuss this privately and that anyone involved in the incident and it's fall out are not too negatively impacted...

Stay up-to-date with all things music and entertainment by downloading the FREE LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android: