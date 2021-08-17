Modbury Cluster Contained As Record Numbers Book-in Pfizer

The state's Transition Committee met on Tuesday barely 24 hours after Chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier declared the Modbury cluster 'contained' as the state recorded 28 days of no new local transmissions.

The 'good news' comes as record numbers of South Australians raced to lock in their Pfizer vaccinations with bookings opened to the under 40s from Monday.

Almost 116,000 people booked in for the jab, however not everyone knew where to go with the federal booking site crashing under the demand.

Meantime, Police Commissioner Grant Steven has beefed up border rules with the Darwin and Katherine after a three-day snap lockdown was triggered by a single case in the top end.

SA, Western Australia and Tasmania are the only states currently not in lockdown.

