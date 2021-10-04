Mix94.5 is bringing back the much loved Masters Milk carton regatta - well, Pete is!

"As a kid I remember being part of the crowd watching on as these spectacular crafts made of hopes, dreams, and cardboard milk cartons launched into the ocean!

To be able to bring this back through Mix94.5, sponsored by WA's own, No.1 Flavoured Milk* brand Masters for our Perth fam feels really special, and I hope we do it justice for old fans and new fans alike!" – Pete, Mix94.5

Mix94.5's Masters Regatta will take over Hillarys Boat Harbour - come down for a laugh and support the teams who've spent hours building their Masters Milk carton boats... let's hope they float! Grab your family, take a picnic and enjoy the spectacle that is Mix94.5's Masters Regatta!

The kids can have fun on the carnival rides, win great stuff with the Mix94.5 Road Runners and taste test Masters new milk flavours, plus meet the famous Masters Cows!

Mix94.5's Pete, Matt & Kymba will be broadcasting live from 10am - 1pm, so join us for all the fun!

Lock it in your diary...

Mix94.5's Masters Regatta: 10am, Saturday November 27, 2021 - with the race kicking off at 11.30am.

