"Mitchell Grabbed Her Ass In The Pool" - MAFS Ella Drops A BOMB!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by MAFS Ella, who revealed that Mitch grabbed the behind of another bride at the couple's retreat!

Firstly, we spoke about Mitch's brutal final vows, which saw Ella heartbroken in last night's episode.

We had to chat about the upcoming reunion episode, where it's revealed a bride was calling and texting Mitch behind Ella's back!

Ella then dropped a BOMB that Mitch grabbed this bride's ass in the pool! And tell us what else she's found out.

Missed the chat? Here's what Ella had to say about the OTHER cheating scandal involving Mitch:

