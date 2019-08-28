Missy Elliot Had A Very Special Guest Onstage At The VMAs You May Have Missed

Missy Elliot was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV VMAs yesterday and while we loved her throwback (and EPIC) performance, acceptance speech and lewks, it was her special guest we were over the moon about.

You may remember the super talented little girl from the 'Work It' video who dances up a storm?

Her name is Alyson Stoner and yesterday, she appeared on stage with Missy and her moves are still as outstanding as ever!

Alyson said that she didn't have much time to rehearse but we couldn't tell!

17 years later and she ROCKED IT!

