Missing Driver in Hoffman Floodwaters Has Been Found Alive

The driver of a vehicle that was found submerged in floodwaters at the Murray River Crossing has been found.

WA Police confirmed that the man had contacted them on Wednesday morning, confirming that he was safe.

His white Toyota Prado was found on Tuesday which sparked the SES to search for the man.

Police are still fearing for the life of a 34-year old Katanning man after his Triton ute was found in floodwaters on Ballagin Road near Wagin on Tuesday, but the man has still not been located.

The SES and Police are warning drivers to not cross floodwaters, and find an alternative route if possible instead.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.