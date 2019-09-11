Miss Moneypenny's Brings Its Award-Wining Menu To A New Broady Venue

If you're always on the hunt for the freshest foodie venues on the GC, look no further than Miss Moneypenny’s Broadbeach.

Whether you're planning your next brunch with the girls, a romantic dinner date, or the perfect place for pre-drinks and pics, Moneypenny's has it all.

If you've ever stopped by the award-winning Noosa venue, you already know the level of high quality food and customer service to be expected at the new location, located beneath the luxury Avani tower.

But according to Good Time Group CEO Ben Walsh, Moneypenny's on the GC will feature some differences from the Noosa restaurant, including menu items and styling.

Mr Walsh claimed the venue has "similar foundations to Noosa" but that the space is "truly unique", adding, "There's nothing like it on the Gold Coast".

The design is all class with a side of chic, featuring a coastal colour palette that perfectly suits its beachfront location.

Moneypenny describes their menu as modern Mediterranean with a diverse range of exotic cocktails, brought to you by acclaimed Executive Chef Braden White.

Take your pick from a mouth-watering selection of pizzas, seafoods, curries, pastas, desserts and more.



The venue includes an additional private dining and function room named The Rimini Room, with the capacity to cater for a further 140 guests.



Miss Moneypenny's Broadbeach is having a soft opening all this week from 7am to late, with the official opening on September 26th.

Find out more at www.missmoneypennysbroadbeach.com/.