Misheard Christmas Lyrics That Will Give You A Laugh

One of the activities you can get around for Christmas is joining in on singing all the carols! If you love lighting a candle and getting into the Christmas spirit or watching some of Australia's best artists sing all the well-known carols on TV, then this is for you!

But unfortunately, sometimes we get the words wrong and mishear lyrics.

Here's some of the funniest misheard Christmas lyrics:

SONG: Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Misheard: "Olive, the other reindeer, used to laugh and call him names"

Original lyrics: "All of the other reindeer, used to laugh and call him names"

SONG: Deck The Halls



Misheard: "Deck the halls with bras of holly"

Original lyrics: "Deck the halls with boughs of holly"

SONG: Silent Night

Misheard: "Round John Virgin, Mother and Child"

Original lyrics: "Round yon virgin, Mother and Child"

SONG: White Christmas

Misheard: "Where the tree tops glisten and children listen to hear slave elves in the snow”

Original lyrics: "Where the tree tops glisten and children listen to hear sleigh bells in the snow"

SONG: Jingle Bells

Misheard: "Bells on cocktail rings"

Original lyrics: "Bells on bob-tails ring"

