Misheard Christmas Lyrics That Will Give You A Laugh
Do you get any wrong?
One of the activities you can get around for Christmas is joining in on singing all the carols! If you love lighting a candle and getting into the Christmas spirit or watching some of Australia's best artists sing all the well-known carols on TV, then this is for you!
But unfortunately, sometimes we get the words wrong and mishear lyrics.
Here's some of the funniest misheard Christmas lyrics:
SONG: Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Misheard: "Olive, the other reindeer, used to laugh and call him names"
Original lyrics: "All of the other reindeer, used to laugh and call him names"
SONG: Deck The Halls
Misheard: "Deck the halls with bras of holly"
Original lyrics: "Deck the halls with boughs of holly"
SONG: Silent Night
Misheard: "Round John Virgin, Mother and Child"
Original lyrics: "Round yon virgin, Mother and Child"
SONG: White Christmas
Misheard: "Where the tree tops glisten and children listen to hear slave elves in the snow”
Original lyrics: "Where the tree tops glisten and children listen to hear sleigh bells in the snow"
SONG: Jingle Bells
Misheard: "Bells on cocktail rings"
Original lyrics: "Bells on bob-tails ring"
