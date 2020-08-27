Miranda Kerr Has Commented On Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry’s Baby Post

How about some wholesome content to kick off your day?

Yesterday, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. So cute!

The pair announced the anticipated arrival of their bub via Unicef, who they are both ambassadors for, before Orlando posted the news on Instagram.

Since sharing the happy news, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s post has been flooded with well wishes from fans and celebrity friends, with everyone from Josh Brolin to Hilary Clinton leaving a comment.

But fans were particularly excited to see a comment from Orlando’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, sending her message of congratulations.

“💖🙏🏻🌈 I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her 💖🙏🏻🌈” she wrote.

Miranda and Orlando were married for three years before divorcing in 2013, and share a 9-year-old son, Flynn.

The Aussie supermodel has since gone on to marry Snapchat co-founder Evan Spigel, whom she shares 2-year-old Hart, 10-month-old Myles.

We love this big joint family!

