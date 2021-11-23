Minister Responds To Accusations Chief Health Officer's Lockdown Advice Was Ignored

New South Wales has recorded 173 daily Covid cases in the last 24 hours and sadly, two deaths.

Much to the concern of health authorities, the second dose vaccination rate continues to slow.

In the last seven days, the rate has increased from 91.1% to 91.9%. Within the same time frame, the first dose vaccination rate increase has been slower, increasing from 94.2% to 94.4%.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayers has rejected accusations the government did not follow our top doctor’s advice on the state’s Covid lockdown.

“This whole victim mentality about Western Sydney’s gotta stop. These are the people who have done everything we’ve asked of them, they’ve kept our economy moving, they kept the whole state moving. Just let’s get rid of this rubbish about two-tiered cities,” he said.

Emails have been leaked revealing NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant had suggested consistent Covid rules for twelve LGAs in Sydney’s west and southwest that were placed under tighter restrictions including a 5km travel bubble and a curfew during Sydney's latest Covid lockdown.

