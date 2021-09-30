Mining Tragedy Forces Worksite Shutdown In The Pilbara

The mining site in the Pilbara has been shut down following the tragic death of a worker at Fortescue's Solomon Hub.

The incident occured when the ground allegedly collapsed underneath the worker on Thursday morning.

Fortescue chief executive officer Elizabeth Gaines sent out the deepest sympathy to the worker’s s family, friends and colleagues.

“This is a very sad day for Fortescue and all our thoughts are with his family as we provide our full support to them at this very difficult time,” Ms Gaines said.

The large-scale mining company has immediately suspended all operations at the Solomon Hub.

Safety inspectors will arrive from Perth on Thursday night, as Police say there has been no sign of suspicious circumstances.

The Solomon Hub is 60 kilometres north of Tom Price in Western Australia, and the area includes the Firetail, Kings Valley and Queens Valley iron mines.

