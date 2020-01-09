Mining Billionaire Andrew Forrest Pledges $70 Million Bushfire Relief Donation

WA mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has today announced he will be donating $70 million towards bushfire recovery.

Through his Minderoo Foundation, Forrest explained the following:

“Our country is in need. Now is the time to reach out and do what we can for one another.

“Today we launch the Minderoo Fire Fund. A comprehensive $70 million relief package designed to not only respond to the ongoing crisis and rebuild communities, but to establish long-term resilience by funding research into and applying new techniques in fire and disaster relief.

"The Fund has three distinct areas:

"Response- we’ve committed to mobilise volunteers from Western Australia to assist operations and relief efforts in Victoria, NSW and South Australia.

"Recover- we’ve allocated $10 million of initial funding to restore essential infrastructure, hubs, and community assets to rebuild communities and revitalise local economies.

"Resilience- we’re building long term resilience by convening leading experts to develop a globally relevant national blueprint for fire and disaster relief.

"Through the smoke there will be hope. Learn more at firefund.org

