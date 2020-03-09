Mini Succulents Are A Legit Thing & We Are Obsessed

Alright, even if you're not the biggest green thumb, we can guarantee that these TINY plants will send you into a succulent frenzy.

They Barely bigger than your thumbnail and potted in the most adorable little vessels you can find, they are taking over Instagram and we’ve fallen hard for them.

And yes, they’re real plants.

The best part? They're probably the most low maintenance plant you could ever invest in and they're at actually good for your mental health and the planet and so on.

Honestly, we can not fault these tiny little bundles of joy. Please enjoy this plant porn.

Who knew something so small could spark so much joy?! And if you want to go the extra mile, apparently you can even have them as earrings!

Brb, buying like a hundred little plants and starting my succulent channel.

Catch Up On The Best Of MAFS Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.