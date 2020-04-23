A 'Cheese Cake' Tower Of Various Cheese Exists So Watch Us Roll Out Of Iso

Just in case you were running out of iso snacks at home, we bring you this mouth-watering cheesecake.

And no, do not mistake this heavenly delectable tower of dairy for the usual cheesecake pastry version.

Cheese connoisseurs, Cornelius Cheesemongers have created cheesecake which is literally a stack of various cheeses both Australian made and imported.

The base is Cashel Blue, carved from a cylinder-shaped wheel. Stacked on top are wheels of triple-cream brie and camembert.

And don't worry, if you are a cheese snob, the towers are customisable.

The cheesecakes range from $80 to $170 and shipping is available Australia-wide.

You can also add crackers and quince paste (gluten-free alternatives are available) or vino onto your order.

Honestly, say no more.

This bad boy will leave any lactose intolerant person or cheese addict quivering at the knees because even though you shouldn't, we know you want it anyway.

Get yours here.

