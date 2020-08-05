'Mini Beasts' Insect Installation Has Just Invaded Robina Town Centre!

Robina Town Centre has been taken over by giant insects!!!

It's not something you'd normally be itching to check out, but this is a sight you truly don't want to miss!

Robina Town Centre has welcomed 'Mini Beasts', an interactive and immersive installation featuring large curated insects which are comprised of bright colours, lights and sounds.

These colourful creatures were designed by conceptual artist Nicholas Tory, using state of the art sensory and audio technology, enabling the insects to interact with visitors.

Marketing Manager of Robina Town Centre Ash Hume says the 'Mini Beasts' series will give customers a reason to stop, watch and interact with the impressive installation.

‘We are thrilled to welcome ‘Mini Beasts’ to Robina Town Centre. We hope their presence will inspire a connection to surprise and delight our customers and provide wonder filled entertainment delivered via a contactless experience," - Ash Hume

Even though the installations are referred to as 'mini' they are far from it, with some standing up to four metres tall, donning mesmerising lights, colours and sensory systems which activate with movement.

As you make your way around, you'll spot a Swallowtail Butterfly with a whopping 2800 lights across its body and wings, a Neon Cuckoo Bee which buzzes when triggered by motion sensors, an unmistakable Cicada and an Australian Jumping Spider.

Nicholas and his team invested thousands of hours constructing the giant creatures using hand-forged frames, textiles with hand-sewn, glued on skins.

Ms Hume says Robina Town Centre is excited to be home to the 'Mini Beasts' installation series and encourages everyone to drop by and check them out in person - even if you're not a fan of insects.

"‘Mini Beasts’ is a beautiful interpretation by Nicholas and his team that delves into the incredible world of insects and we are delighted our centre can become the gallery for their urban exploration. The true beauty of the exhibition is that all ages can enjoy it, and even if beasts are not usually your thing, these ones are sure to enchant everyone who has the pleasure of meeting them,” - Ash Hume

The installations will be on display at Robina Town Centre from July 31st until August 28th and will make their way through various shopping centres across South East Queensland, including Grand Central in Toowoomba, and the Hyperdome Shopping Centre in Logan.

Customers are welcome to view the insects up close, as long as you are keeping 1.5 metres from other visitors and are using the sanitiser provided.

Head over to Robina ASAP to check out the 'Mini Beasts' installation before they buzz off!

Miss the show? Tune into the catch-up below...

