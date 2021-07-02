Minerals Council Of Australia Urges FIFO Workers To Get Vaccinated

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) urged FIFO workers to get vaccinated following community spread at a Northern Territory mine.

A number of cases across several states were linked to the Tanami Desert cluster, which prompted lockdowns and forced hundreds of miners into isolation.

MCA's CEO, Tania Constable, said getting the jab was everyone’s responsibility.

“Everybody has a responsibility to go and get themselves vaccinated. To do that will mean that we’ll bring Covid cases down and that means we can get our communities and our economy back to normal.”

As many as 700 workers were expected to be isolating at the Northern Territory mine until July 10, where conditions reportedly left much to be desired.

Due to the sudden nature of the lockdown, many workers were confined to rooms that had blacked-out windows, implemented for night-shift workers, or lacked televisions and internet access.

