Miner Crushed In Fatal Workplace Incident Near Cooper Pedy

Work at a mine site in South Australia’s Far North has been suspended after a worker was fatally injured.

Emergency services were called out to the OZ Minerals mine at Prominent Hill, around 3:30pm on Sunday to reports a man had been crushed by machinery.

Sadly, the Aberfoyle Park man, 43, died at the scene, resulting in work at the underground mine being bought to an immediate halt.

The South Australia Briefing

The mining giant’s director and chief executive officer Andrew Cole said site operations at the Prominent Hill mine had been suspended temporarily.

"This incident has had a profound impact on our workforce and our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone at site.” - Andrew Cole

The Prominent Hill mine located near Cooper Pedy is a copper and gold operation with both an open pit and an underground mine.

Police and forensic investigators along with SafeWork SA have initiated an investigation into the incident.

A report will be prepared for the state coroner.

