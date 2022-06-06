Mindy Sterling Joins Us To Celebrate 20 YEARS Of 'Austin Powers in Goldmember'

Who could forget that voice!

Article heading image for Mindy Sterling Joins Us To Celebrate 20 YEARS Of 'Austin Powers in Goldmember'

Pic: New Line Cinema

Anyone who’s seen any of the Austin Powers films undoubtedly remembers Dr Evil’s passionate henchwoman, Frau Farbissina!  

The Hit Network was joined by Mindy Sterling (the actor behind the loud-mouthed sidekick), who recalled what it was like to work with Mike Myers and told us what the role means to her, 20 years after the release of Goldmember.

She even got into character for us!

Catch the chat:

Nick Barrett

6 June 2022

Hit
Entertainment
Movies
Austin Powers
