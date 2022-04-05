Mindy Kaling Blames 'And Just Like That...' For 'Legally Blonde 3' Delay

Can you believe it’s been almost 20 years since Legally Blonde 2 came out?!

Last we saw her, Reese Witherspoon’s Elle had postponed her wedding so she could help pass a bill which bans the testing of cosmetics on animals.

Talk about an American hero!

Find out how one of Legally Blonde's most iconic scenes was going to be completely different:

While Elle and her husband, Emmett, did eventually tie the knot, the final scene of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde hinted at Elle’s ambition to move into the White House… So where is she?!

Legally Blonde 3’s screenwriter, Hollywood royal Mindy Kaling (best known for her role on The Office), has shared an update on the next installment of the beloved franchise.

“It is going, you know, a little more slowly than we like, but [it’s] just because we really want it to be good,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I think of it like Reese’s Avengers. Elle Woods is like her Captain America, so you don’t want to be the person that messes up that story.”

In another interview with TIME Magazine, Kaling mentioned how And Just Like That… educated her on how not to revive a beloved franchise in the 2020s.

“I found it was too uncomfortable to watch,” she admitted.

“Watching And Just Like That…, and how they took a character from 18 years ago, and how the character was now – we want to make sure that Elle Woods is not paying penance for existing in the year 2022.”

While any word on a release date is currently out of the question, we’d be surprised if Legally Blonde 3 isn’t released at some point in 2023.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: