Mind = Blown! This Is How You Juice A Lemon Without Cutting It

If you love a drizzle of lemon on top of your salad or fish, you'd be pleased to know that you can get the juice without cutting the lemon at all!

If you're sick of cutting lemons for all the juice to go in your eyes and all over the chopping board, then this might be the hack you've been waiting for.

TikTok user, spicednice, has shared the most innovative hack to get your lemon juice!

Watch the video here:

Isn't that AMAZING?! Give it a go and see if it works for you.

We definitely know how we're going to be juicing lemons from now on! When life gives you lemons...roll them, put a skewer through them and juice them that way. Easy!

Here's What We Know About New MAFS Expert, Alessandra Rampolla

Want some goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!