Millions Of RAT’s Dished Out In NSW Back-To-School Covid Safe Plan

Millions of rapid antigen tests are on their way to 3000 public, Catholic, and ­independent schools across NSW as a part of the Perrottet governments back-to-school plan.

In a plight to meet the Australia Day deadline, around the clock delivery services over the past week six million RAT's, air purifiers and face masks delivered to schools across the state.

The long-awaited plan will see a four-week non-mandatory testing regimen kick off from the start of school on February 1.

Staff at primary and secondary schools will be required to wear surgical masks of P2 standard, while the wearing of face masks for students will be restricted to high school pupils only.

The plan outlines for school students and staff members to deliver a rapid antigen test twice-a-week for the first four weeks of term 1.

No specific days have been stipulated to complete the tests and they are not required to be uploaded to the NSW Service app.

The state government will also install air purifiers in identified problem areas for improved ventilation. The slight catch is that they are only to be used when airflow is not adequate, or in the event of bushfire smoke.

The central component of the shared back-to-school scheme between the NSW and Victorian governments, Premier Dominic Perrottet said the plan ensured students returned to school safely in “a Covid-smart way”.

“Students learn best at school and this plan is designed to make that happen from the first day of term,” he said.

Music, school sport and assemblies will continue to go ahead, as well as overnight camps if “appropriate risk planning” and parental consent has been established.

“We’re still not back to normal and the start to the year will have its challenges, however these settings are a smart and safe start to the year,” Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said.

Under the new plan, additional health measures will reflect those seen in 2021, including mandatory vaccination for staff, mask-wearing, cleaning, cohorting and restricting visitors on-site.

