Millions Of Medibank Customers Could Receive Pay Outs Following Class Action

A massive class action against health insurer Medibank could see millions of customers receive payouts.

The class action, which will be led by Maurice Blackburn lawyers, Centennial Lawyers and Bannister Law Class Actions was brought forward following an in-depth investigation into the data leak.

Thousands of Medibank customers are believed to have made compensation claims after the personal information of millions of customers was leaked by hackers.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Both former and current customers are believed to have been impacted by the breach.

Following the hack, the personal data was leaked onto the dark web.

Medibank released an official statement confirming that around 9.7 million of their current and former customers had their information accessed by hackers.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.