Millions Of Australians To Receive Increase To Support Payments

Millions of Australians are set to see a significant increase to their support payments under the governments twice annually payment indexation.

While the government hopes the increase will help Australians as the rising cost of living continues to increase across the country, the JobSeeker payment is still believed to be well beneath the poverty line.

The boost will see JobSeeker payments increases by $24.70 per fortnight for a total of $701.90 for adults over the age of 22 without children.

Age and disability pensioners and carers will receive an increase of $37.50 per fortnight with couples receiving an increase of $56.40.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Single Australians without children on assistance payments will receive a $5.50 per fortnight increase, people with up to two children will see a $6.58 increase and recipients with three or more children will receive a $7.42 increase.

Single recipients of the parenting payment will see a $33.90 bump per fortnight for a total of $967.90.

According to Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth, the increases will help to assist Australians struggling through the rising cost of living.

“Indexation is a pillar of our social security system and we want more money in the pockets of everyday Australians so they can better afford essentials,” she told 7NEWS.

“The increase is an important part of the system and helps those doing it toughest.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.