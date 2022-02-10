Millicent Toilet Paper Mill Rolls Out Record 1.2 Million Rolls In One Day

Higher demand as a result of the pandemic has seen a Millicent toilet paper mill produce a record 1.2 million rolls of toilet paper in one day.

The Kimberly-Clark mill in Millicent churn out 400 million rolls per year as one of the largest mills in the area.

Mill manager Adam Carpenter told ABC the spike in production is likely due to more Aussies staying home for work.

"I think, with more people being at home, and some of the challenges that our competitors have had with their supply chain, there's been a general increase in demand for Australian-made products," he said.

The Kimberly-Clark mill has been in the area for over 60 years and provides work to hundreds of South Australians.

The plant currently employs 400 staff, with a majority of these people local to the Millicent area.

Mr Carpenter said many of the employees come from multiple generations of workers.

"We have brothers and sisters, and fathers and daughters," he said.

According to Mayor of Wattle Range Council Des Noll, the Kimberly-Clark tissue mill is a major pillar of the community.

"Kimberly-Clark has had a significant impact on the local community through community sponsorships … and creating employment," he said.

"For every one employee of Kimberly-Clark, it attracts five others in additional services outside of Kimberly-Clark, and that in itself is a big number.”

