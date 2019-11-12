Milky Lane Is Shouting Burgers, Fries & Drinks To All Firefighters

This week, firefighters and volunteer firefighters are being faced with some of the toughest conditions ever seen as flames and smoke engulf NSW and QLD. Certain areas like Greater Sydney have been classified as ‘Catastrophic’ for the very first time.

With NSW’s Premier declaring a 7-day state of emergency, many have been either working out their survival plan or asking how they can help those affected.

If you’re looking for a way to help, take a look at some options HERE.

One restaurant offering to help out is Milky Lane!

The burger chain has made it very clear that all firefighters and volunteer firefighters will be able to eat and drink at any of their restaurants around the country for free until conditions calm down.

“FIREFIGHTERS & VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS EAT/DRINK FOR FREE AT Milky Lane 🚒

"PLEASE TAG ANYONE RELEVANT THAT YOU KNOW AND ASK THEM TO EXTEND THE OFFER” they posted to Instagram.

“For the foreseeable future and until things return to normal on the East Coast, we'd love to offer our men and women on the frontline a place to take a quick time out, grab a burger, some fries and a drink ON US as our way of saying THANK YOU for everything that you're doing.

“You are welcome at ANY of our stores at any time of day or night and we will do our best to show our appreciation for your life saving efforts, day after day, fighting ferocious fires and putting yourself in danger to better our own chances of survival/save our properties and rescuing our wildlife who are burning alive by the second 😞

“We are in the midst of a catastrophic disaster and whilst we understand that this isn't in any way a solution to what's happening at the moment, we hope that we can provide a temporary escape to unwind for a brief moment if you're given the opportunity to do so.

“Thank you for everything that you're doing for Australia - WE APPRECIATE YOU.”



Milky Lane restaurants can be found in Bondi, Coogee, Cronulla, Kings Cross, Newcastle, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Crows Nest and Parramatta.

Find our the latest bushfire updates at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au and www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

