Miley Cyrus Watching Drag Queens Perform As Her Is The Content We Need Today

It's been a big week for Miley Cyrus, not only did she celebrate her birthday, but she also celebrated her new album 'Plastic Hearts' dropping too!

This album is some of Miley's best work, showcasing her rock side and collabs with icons like Billy Idol and Dua Lipa in her latest single 'Prisoner'.

Meanwhile, footage has surfaced online of the singer at her birthday party watching drag queens (including Rupaul's Drag Race star Gigi Goode) perform as various versions of herself from Hannah Montana to Rock Miley.

You can get your hands on Miley's new album 'Plastic Hearts' here.

