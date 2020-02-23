Miley Cyrus To Headline Aussie Bushfire Relief Concert In March!

We still haven’t come down from the high that was Fire Fight Australia and already we’re being promised another amazing show all in the name of fundraising for those affected by the bushfires.

THE Miley Cyrus has this morning announced she will be headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert in Melbourne this March!

Joining Miley on the night will be her dad’s buddy, Lil Nas X, DJ Seb Fontaine, and Australian royalty, THE VERONICAS!

Check it out:

"Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildfire, and communities affected by the devastating fires," Miley wrote on Instagram.

We CANNOT WAIT!!

