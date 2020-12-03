Miley Cyrus Officially Kills Off Hannah Montana In Her New Album

Hannah Montana is dead. According to Miley Cyrus, the Disney character is no more and she’s even gone so far as to make a public statement about it.

Fans have noticed in the sleeve of her new album ‘Plastic Hearts’ Miley has dedicated a page to her former pop princess role, including a picture of her with the title of the song ‘Gimme What I Want’ (a hint at her evolving life) and the Hannah Montana logo covered up… with a g-string.

The final nail in the coffin is the words 'Never Be Me' (another one of the songs on the album) scrawled over the top.

Check out the below.

*WARNING contains coarse language*

We get it Miley – you’re not Hannah anymore! Great album though.

Grab your copy of Plastic Hearts here.

