Miley Cyrus Has Opened Up About Sobriety & Still Being In Love With Liam Hemsworth

Ever since we first met Miley Cyrus back in her Hannah Montanna stage, we have always loved her, no matter how 'wild' she got.

Finally, fans have been able to hear from the real Miley in a VERY personal, tell-all interview on the Howard Stern Show.

She started off by reminiscing on her 10-year romance with Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth where she confessed that she will always love him.

She continued to go on and share intimate details on the emotional moment the couple lost their Malibu home in the 2018 Californian fires, which prompted them to impulsively tie the knot.

“Every song I had ever written was in that house, every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts - I lost everything and so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire,” she explained, by saying it's not entirely abnormal as many animals do the same thing.

“You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

She also confirmed that her song, WTF Do I Know is about her ex, Liam, adding that her lyric, “And I don’t even miss you,” was “at the time” definitely about him.

She continued to speak about what lead to their divorce in August 2019 by saying that there was too much conflict between them.

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting,” Miley said.

She also opened up on the effect of the very public divorce and revealed what actually sucked wasn't the fact that they had fallen out of love but the villainising that came from it.

Since the divorce, Liam has off-loaded his and Miley’s former Malibu property and set up camp in Byron Bay with his new partner, Gabriella Brooks.

Miley Cyrus has also hit the dating scene and had a brief stint with The Hills’ Kaitlynn Carter and another Australian star, Cody Simpson, although their relationship has reportedly fizzled out during iso (where both of these ex's are rumoured to be the subject of her new song ‘Angels Like You’.)

She talked about trying virtual dating and face timing but said it's been very challenging during the pandemic to date, which leads into her chat about her battle with sobriety during the pandemic where she revealed just how hard it was to get sober.

“It’s the decision-making,” she said. “When I want to do something, I do it and there’s just no question about it. So, it wasn’t as challenging as it can be for a lot of people.”

Although, she added, “the hardest times have been in this pandemic.”

Miley goes on to confirm that she did break her sobriety during the pandemic but hasn't gone back to using any drugs.

She went on to reflect on her own Instagram Live show she started at the beginning of lockdown but how that soon “wore off.” As she said, “The dopamine — getting up every day, seeing the viewer count go up — it didn’t do it for me anymore.”

However, Cyrus said she doesn’t consider herself an alcoholic and doesn't like calling it a relapse, “I call it, I regressed.”

She went on to explain why, “because, it’s really, for me, drinking hasn’t been—that hasn’t been my demon. But it does not get me going any further. If anything, it just makes me not reach my full potential, which is unacceptable to me. Like, I will not accept anyone or anything that causes me to not reach my fullest potential.”

“I’m not the best partner; I’m not the best daughter; I’m not the best sister. I can be a little unreliable. So if that’s an alcoholic—if we’re not measuring it by how much we drink but how we perform as a human being—then I would say alcohol is a problem for me because I’m not at my best.”

Wow. All we can say is what a journey it's been and we are here for you Queen!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.