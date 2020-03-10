Miley Cyrus has cancelled her upcoming Australian concert.

Miley was due to perform in Melbourne on Friday 13 March to raise money for bushfire relief.

However in response to the current global health crisis, she has decided this isn't the right time to travel to Australia.

Miley took to Facebook and wrote:

"Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer travelling to Australia for the show. I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon."

Come back soon Miley - we can't wait to see you when the time is right!

UPDATE:

All ticket holders will receive a full refund from Ticketek.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!