Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Show Off New Tattoos Together

New couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been very open on Instagram about their new relationship, and this morning, the pair have shared another little milestone with their fans.

They got tattoos together!

The tattoos aren’t exactly matching, but they did take a trip together to visit artist Nico Bassill for their new ink.

Miley’s tattoo is a ‘Rock N Roll Heart’, the same as seen on '80s dancer Perri Lister, who shared a nine-year relationship with Billy Idol.

While Cody’s tatt is the same seen on Steve McQueen in the movie Papillion:

Perhaps the best part about the pair showing off their new ink is Miley’s comments on Cody’s posts:

Looks like these two aren't slowing down any time soon!

