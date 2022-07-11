Miles Teller Reveals He's Been Chatting With Tom Cruise About 'Top Gun 3'

With Top Gun: Maverick crossing $1.6 BILLION AUD at the international box office, it probably isn’t surprising to hear there are talks of a sequel!

Following his appearance as Maverick’s Rooster, Miles Teller has revealed he and Tom Cruise have been discussing the idea of making another instalment to the iconic 80’s franchise.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teller said he’s ‘been having some conversations with [Tom Cruise] about it’.

“[It] would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” he shared.

While Cruise is currently preoccupied with his final Mission: Impossible films, it’s safe to assume a third Top Gun movie could become a priority.

It might come as a bit of surprise, but Maverick is the first film in Cruise’s extensive filmography to make over a billion dollars from its cinematic release; a fact Teller’s team have taken to heart.

“That’s definitely what [we’ve] been saying for these future negotiations,” the 35-year-old star confirmed.

While we’ve yet to hear any official announcements, we’d LOVE to see the #threequel, and we hope we won’t have to wait another 36 years for it!

