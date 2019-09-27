Mila Kunis Has Bleached Her Iconic Hair Blonde And Blue

When you think of Mila Kunis and her fabulous hair, you think of her iconic shiny brown locks.

Well now, Mila has mixed up her style for something we did not see coming!

The actress has bleached her hair blonde and has added teal to her ends!

Mila was spotted out and about in Los Angeles while wearing a hat that covered most of her new hairstyle… but you could still very much see the change!

The That ’70s Show star is currently filming a new movie, Four Good Days, so it is unsure whether the new style is for a role, or just for fun?

Guess time will tell with this one!

